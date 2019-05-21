Eight-year-old dies after falling off merry-go-round 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joy ride on the merry-go-round turned fatal for an eight-year-old boy after he allegedly fell from it and hurt his head at the Marina beach on Monday evening. Police said P Pranav had gone to Marina beach along with his father Padmanaban. “Pranav wanted to play in the merry-go-round and his father too allowed him to do so. He was standing near him and watching his son play. Prakash, who was in-charge of the game stall, had allegedly made Pranav stand on the rods in between the equipment.

As the merry-go-round began spinning, Pranav reportedly fell and hurt his head, sustaining severe injuries,” said a police officer. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where they declared him brought dead. His body was moved to the government hospital for autopsy.

Police detained Prakash for inquiry. The owner of the shop is Subramani, father of Prakash. Anna Square police have registered a case and further investigations are on.