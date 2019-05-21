New campus for IIT brain research centre

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: The new premises of Centre for Computational Brain Research (CCBR) at Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, was inaugurated on Monday, said a statement issued by the institute. The new premises will house researchers and staff of the CCBR. Kris Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys and an alumnus of IIT-M, inaugurated the new campus. The centre is funded by his contributions.

The CCBR at IIT-M is a high-level research centre dedicated for understanding the workings of the brain and using these basic principles to further enhance computer science. In a statement, IIT-M Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “We plan to build a large human brain imaging facility. Within five years, we will come out with some really good results and new knowledge.” 

