Who said government schools lack quality & amenities? 

CHENNAI: It’s generally the private schools that excel in the battle over quality, but the Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam would put any private peer to shame. The school boasts of facilities such as a NEET coaching centre, audio-visual labs, smart classrooms and sanitary pad vending machines.

Recently, it became one of the few government schools in Tamil Nadu to be certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), for demonstrating quality teaching and learning according to ISO standards. “The certification is proof that we have met the requirements prescribed by the National Curriculum Framework of 2005,” claims headmistress Shashi Swaran Singh.

For the last three consecutive years, the school has managed to secure a pass percentage of 98. “Several other criteria were considered for ISO certification,” says Shashi Swaran Singh. “Our method of teaching, maintenance of records and data, safety aspects of students in the school, toilet facilities, fire prevention, health camps... all of these were considered.”

“Our motto is the empowerment of the girl child,” says Singh, who received the National Best Teacher Award in 2014 from the President of India. “Classes on self-defence, good-touch & bad-touch, and child sexual abuse are held to make our children aware.”

The Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam also seems to be putting considerable effort in making learning a fun activity. “We have a diverse curriculum and creative methods of teaching. Virtual classrooms have become a big hit. Now, students across 40 schools can connect and interact over the virtual network. Interactive classes are conducted by the District Education of Institute and Training,” says Singh.

It’s not just academics, the school has set an example in sports training as well. 17-year-old Thabitha Mageshwaran from the school, daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver, represented India in the Asian Youth Athletics in Hong Kong and won two gold medals. She says it could not have happened without the support offered by the school.

“I missed the Board exams held in March as I went to Hong Kong to participate in the event,” says Thabitha, a Class-XI student. “However, the headmistress made special arrangements so that I could write my exams in June.” Thabitha says she was allowed to practice in the mornings and evenings and teachers conducted special classes for her in the weekends to compensate lost hours.

“To improve the English communication skills of students, we encourage them to play Scrabble, sing rhymes and host slogan-writing contests,” said English teacher A Sahayaraj. The list doesn’t end there. The school has won Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar for maintaining hygiene and several other awards under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. “It was principal secretary in school education department, Pradip Yadav, who helped our school secure ISO certification,” says Singh.

Established as a middle school in 1975 with just 150 students, it was upgraded in 2002 into a higher secondary institution. The number of students grew to a massive 800. By the time Singh took over in 2014, the school had 2,300 students. Many say the most significant transformations happened after that, both in terms of amenities and education. Today the school has 2,900 students.

