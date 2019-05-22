Are you in your element?

Rochana Mohan By

CHENNAI: Siddha medicine explains that balance is key for good health. This includes balance within the body and balance with the environment around them. The three major elements in Siddha medicine that control the human body are vatha, pitha and kapha.

“Imbalances occur due to occupations or due to improper diet. However, all of this can be rectified through simple measures. In the case of extreme discomfort, consult a Siddha practitioner,” says Dr Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran, Siddha doctor, who is a private practitioner, and has collaborated with Mumbai-based group Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing. Dr Vijendran tells City Express about these systems, how they affect the body and health and ways to combat imbalances.

Pitha

Signs of imbalance Increased body heat, bitter taste in the mouth

Illnesses Digestive issues, gall bladder stones, intestinal ailments and dehydration

Foods to consume Increased intake of fruits such as tender coconut, watermelon and muskmelon, decreased intake of oily and spicy foods

Reasons for imbalance: Jobs involving a lot of labour under the sun

Kapha

Signs of imbalance

Excessive sweating, sweet taste in the mouth

Illnesses: Asthma, mucus infections, sinus, lung ailments, water retention

Foods to consume Increased intake of herbs, decreased intake of dairy products, especially paneer

Reasons for imbalance Working in areas with high humidity near the ocean

Six mudras to align your energy flow

Mudras are attitudes of energy flow, which link individual pranic force with universal cosmic force. They help deepen awareness and concentration. A mudra may involve the whole body in a combination of asana, pranayama, bandha and visualisation techniques, or it may be a simple hand position.

Dr T Preethi Pushkarini, assistant medical officer in Naturopathy and Yoga Centre of Tiruchy GH and Vetrivel Naturopathy & Yoga Hospital, Tiruchy, says,“Lack or excess of any of the five elements — air, water, fire, earth and space — creates an imbalance in the body and causes diseases. Our fingers have the characteristics of these elements and each element serves a specific and important body function. When a finger representing an element is brought in contact with the thumb, that element is brought into balance. Mudras adjust the flow of energy affecting the balance of the elements and restores health,” she says.

Agni Mudra(Gesture of fire)

This mudra is for balancing the fire element of your body. Avoid it if you have indigestion or acidity.

Procedure: Fold your ring finger and press the second phalanx bone with the base of your thumb. Straighten other fingers. Place your palms on the knees, facing up. Practise it only in sitting position early in the morning on an empty stomach.Benefits: Reduces fat around your belly, boosts metabolism, controls obesity and improve digestion.

Vayu Mudra (Gesture of air)As the name suggests, this is for balancing the air element of your body.Procedure: Fold your index finger. Press the second phalanx bone of the index finger with the base of your thumb. Straighten the other three fingers of each hand so that they are relaxed and slightly apart. Now, place the hands on the knees with palms facing up. Relax the hands and arms.Benefits: This mudra helps release the excess air from the body reducing chest pain due to trapped gas.

Adi Mudra (First Gesture)

This is a symbolic gesture used in a spiritual yoga practice to calm the mind and nervous system.Procedure: The thumb is placed at the base of the small finger and the remaining fingers curl over the thumb, forming a light fist. Now, place your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards and take a deep comfortable breath.Benefits: This mudra relaxes the nervous system and helps to reduce snoring. It also improves the flow of oxygen to the brain and increases the capacity of the lungs.

Varun Mudra (Gesture of water)

This is for balancing the water element of your body. It makes the fluids in your body flow and keeps your skin moisturised. Ensure not to press the tip of the little finger. That may cause dehydration.

Procedure: Touch the tip of your little finger with the tip of your thumb. Straighten the other fingers. Place the hands on the knees with the palms facing up. Benefits: This mudra helps activate fluid circulation within the body. It cures skin diseases, infections and prevents pimples. It adds a natural glow to your face and prevents muscle pain.

Chinmaya Mudra (Gesture of awareness)

This mudra promotes physical and mental health.Procedure: The thumb and index finger form a ring and the other three fingers are curled. Place your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards and take deep, comfortable breaths. Benefits: It improves the flow of energy in the body and stimulates digestion.

Prana Mudra (Gesture of life)

This mudra is for balancing the life element of your body. It activates the energy in your body.

Procedure: Touch the tip of your ring finger and little finger with the tip of your thumb. Straighten the other fingers. Place hands on the knees with palms facing upwards. Relax.

Benefits: This mudra improves your immune system. This improves eye power and sharpness of your vision. It also cures eye diseases and reduces tiredness.

Fire (Agni)- Thumb

Air (Vayu)- Index Finger

Space (Akash)- Middle Finger

Earth (Prithvi)- Ring Finger

Water (Jal)- Little Finger