Chennai: Denied booze money, teen attacks girlfriend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her mother at Puzhal when they refused to give him money to drink. Police said Santosh Kumar, a resident of Vinayapuram Puzhal, was believed to be in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl for over three years.”The girl works in a beauty parlour and the boy is unemployed.

On Sunday, when she was returning from work with her mother, Santosh demanded money to drink, which she refused. Santosh, who was already drunk, kept asking for money. In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted the woman and her daughter in public view,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, onlookers informed the police, after which the boy was detained for inquiry. On Monday, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.