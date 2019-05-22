Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Denied booze money, teen attacks girlfriend

A 18-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her mother at Puzhal when they refused to give him money to drink. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

molest

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her mother at Puzhal when they refused to give him money to drink. Police said Santosh Kumar, a resident of Vinayapuram Puzhal, was believed to be in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl for over three years.”The girl works in a beauty parlour and the boy is unemployed.

On Sunday, when she was returning from work with her mother, Santosh demanded money to drink, which she refused. Santosh, who was already drunk, kept asking for money. In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted the woman and her daughter in public view,” said a police officer. 

Following the incident, onlookers informed the police, after which the boy was detained for inquiry. On Monday, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai crime against women crime alcohol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp