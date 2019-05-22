Home Cities Chennai

Govt told to pay Rs 50K to advocate assaulted by cops

In its order, the commission also recommended the State government to recover the amount from the inspector.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday recommended the State government pay a sum of Rs 50,000 to an advocate who was assaulted and harassed by the Kanyakumari police officers in 2017, during a protest to close a TASMAC outlet. 

A Arul Raja Rock Roy, an advocate, submitted to the commission that he was assaulted by three police officers including Inspector Sudesan and SI Jinna of Eraniel police station when he was arrested after the protests.

In its order, the commission also recommended the State government to recover the amount from the inspector. In the complaint, Arul Raja alleged that during a protest to close the TASMAC outlet near Eraniel on July 13, 2017, the police officers assaulted and kicked him, injuring his spine prior to lodging him in the marriage hall.

The injuries were so severe that Arul Raja was taken to the Thakkalai Government Hospital and then was admitted in Neyyoor CSI Hospital by the police officers, this was submitted by the advocate at the commission.

Denying the allegations, the police officers submitted that the protest was being held in a peaceful manner and the advocate tried to enter the agitation with the villagers, with a motive to cause some unlawful activities. The advocate was also causing disruption to the traffic on Eraniel road and failed to abide by the order of the police.

However, the commission, presided by D Jayachandran, observed that the conduct of the aforesaid police personnel is illegal, autocratic and inhuman and as per the Constitution, protest is not prohibited under any law and recommended the State government to provide compensation of Rs 50,000 to A Arul Raja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TASMAC State Human Rights Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp