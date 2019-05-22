Govt told to pay Rs 50K to advocate assaulted by cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday recommended the State government pay a sum of Rs 50,000 to an advocate who was assaulted and harassed by the Kanyakumari police officers in 2017, during a protest to close a TASMAC outlet.

A Arul Raja Rock Roy, an advocate, submitted to the commission that he was assaulted by three police officers including Inspector Sudesan and SI Jinna of Eraniel police station when he was arrested after the protests.

In its order, the commission also recommended the State government to recover the amount from the inspector. In the complaint, Arul Raja alleged that during a protest to close the TASMAC outlet near Eraniel on July 13, 2017, the police officers assaulted and kicked him, injuring his spine prior to lodging him in the marriage hall.

The injuries were so severe that Arul Raja was taken to the Thakkalai Government Hospital and then was admitted in Neyyoor CSI Hospital by the police officers, this was submitted by the advocate at the commission.

Denying the allegations, the police officers submitted that the protest was being held in a peaceful manner and the advocate tried to enter the agitation with the villagers, with a motive to cause some unlawful activities. The advocate was also causing disruption to the traffic on Eraniel road and failed to abide by the order of the police.

However, the commission, presided by D Jayachandran, observed that the conduct of the aforesaid police personnel is illegal, autocratic and inhuman and as per the Constitution, protest is not prohibited under any law and recommended the State government to provide compensation of Rs 50,000 to A Arul Raja.