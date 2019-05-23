Chennai: Woman rides bike with male friend, son kills her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother to death after he spotted her travelling on a motorbike with her male friend at Tambaram on Tuesday night.

Police said that Bhavani, 40, was married to one Anbu and the couple had three children – two boys and a girl.

“Anbu died a few years ago and Bhavani lived along with her children in Kakkan Street in Tambaram and worked as a construction labourer. Recently, she had befriended one Raj Kumar from the same area. One of her sons Sampath was angered by this,” said a police officer.

On Tuesday night, Sampath, who was riding his two-wheeler, spotted his mother travelling on a motorbike with Raj Kumar.

“He chased his mother and attacked her and the man,” added the officer. The public, who witnessed the incident, rushed the duo to hospital and the doctors declared her brought dead. The man is undergoing treatment.



A case has been registered by the Tambaram police and further investigations are on.