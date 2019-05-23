Home Cities Chennai

Five-year-old girl swims 5-km stretch near Marina beach

A five-year-old girl, daughter of a head constable, swam a distance of 5 km near the Marina beach on Wednesday, getting applause from the locals and police officials. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl, daughter of a head constable, swam a distance of 5 km near the Marina beach on Wednesday, getting applause from the locals and police officials. 

Tamil Nadu Railway DGP Sylendra Babu appreciated the girl and met her after she finished her swim. Lohita began swimming at 6.40 am from Pattinapakkam and reached near Kannaki Statue at around 8.37 am. 

Lohita is the daughter of Mahimai Doss, a head constable attached to the Seven Wells police station. She was inspired by her father to take up swimming.

“She began learning swimming since she was two and a half years old. Every day, she wakes up by 4.30 am and I take her to the pool at around 5.30. She swims till 8 am and again in the evening, she would practise from 5.30 to 8 pm every day,” said Mahimai. 

Mahimai joined the police department in 2008 and participated in the All India Police Swimming competition and won a bronze medal in 2010. 

