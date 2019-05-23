Security beefed up at all 3 counting centres in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai City police has beefed up the security in the three vote counting centres in the city and city police commissioner A K Viswanathan said the police force is ready to tackle any law and order situation that may arise on Thursday.

Around 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city for security reasons and to maintain law and order in the city. A release from the city police commissioner’s office stated that 3,000 police personnel including 9 deputy commissioners, 35 assistant commissioners and 91 inspectors will be posted at all the counting centres and the remaining 7,000 personnel, will be on patrolling and surveillance duties.

On Wednesday, the city police commissioner visited all the centres. While addressing the media, he said, “The security has been tightened at all the three counting centres in the city. Police personnel under their appointed officers will ensure no untoward situation is reported.”