The model maker

CHENNAI: In Chennai’s fashion circuit, Latha A Krishna is a well-known face. As the CEO of Iris Event Management and IRIS GLAM, she has hosted GJIIE International Fashion Show in 2005, Face of Chennai and Talent of Chennai every year.

She has received several awards and is the only woman in south India to receive the honorary Doctorate in Event Management from the University of Berkley. Latha also supports various causes. “I attach all of my events to a cause. I am a Pink ambassador and spread awareness about breast cancer. I have been supporting HOPE Foundation since 2000 and I’m the vice president of Ark India Service Society which takes care of adults with HIV,” she says.



What was your idea behind starting IRIS GLAM?

A few years back I noticed that the fashion scene had models only from other states and none from Chennai. I wanted to give a platform for our girls too. So we started a platform for those who want to work in the entertainment and fashion industry. IRIS GLAM was founded in 2016 under Iris Management powered by Naturals. We provide an eight-week course for aspiring models. The courses are open to people of all ages. The youngest participant was 16 years old and the oldest was 54 years old.

The company has achieved various feats. What has been the most special one?

On March 10 this year, IRIS GLAM won the Guinness World Record for producing 386 models on a single stage show at Spencer Plaza. We also received the Asia Book of Records for having the most number of models. Ahead of attempting for the Guinness Record, we conducted boot camps, and I was surprised to see 700 people register for that.



Take us back to the moment when you received the Guinness World Record.

When I heard the news about winning the Guinness World Record title, I was shocked...I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh. I was extremely happy, and so was my team. That moment was magical and I will never forget that moment. It was the first successful attempt in India which brought together so many models on a single stage clearly showing that Chennai is fast developing as a modelling and fashion hub.

What attributes do you look for in people who want to join your programme?

I give all candidates a counselling session. I want to make sure that they are passionate and determined to pursue their dreams. We take only 15 to 20 people in a batch, so that we can focus on each individual. I also make sure that at the end of the training everyone learns something from us.

How has your fashion sense evolved over the years?

I grew up in an orthodox household where I was asked to wear only traditional clothes. After I got married, I began experimenting with clothes and exploring my own style. Now I shop a lot and keep myself updated with the evolving trends.



What is Latha outside the fashion industry like? What are your interests or hobbies?

Since a young age, I have loved cooking. Whenever I get time, I love to try out new things. I got married at the age of 20. My husband was a ship captain, so I have travelled all over the world with him. While travelling I learned new cultures, met new people and tried to get new ideas and incorporate in my events. My husband was my support system. After he passed away in 2014, and the subsequent deaths of my mother and my pet, I have tried to keep myself busy with work as much as possible. Sometimes, people discourage me by saying that I work a lot. During those times, my daughter motivates me to work better.

How do you spend time with your daughter?

My daughter Kavya Krishnan stays in Washington DC and she makes it a point to visit me thrice a year. We talk almost every day.

What have you learned in your journey as an entrepreneur?

I am passionate about whatever I do. Through the years, I have learned that earning people’s love and respect is more important than fame or money. A workaholic like me needs a support system and I find that in my daughter. I also look up to CK Kumaravel co-founder of Naturals. He is my mentor, role model and well-wisher.