Home Cities Chennai

Blake and mortimer witness

This hilarous board game gives age-old gaming formulae a refreshing and entertaining twist

Published: 25th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A growing sub-genre of board games is ‘games that put a new twist on a classic formula’. For example, some games take the card-shedding mechanic of Uno to a new level while others innovate 1v1 games like chess. Today, we’re taking a look at Witness, a game that takes inspiration from a classic game — but not a board game at all.

Witness is a modern adaptation of what used to be known as the telephone game, among other things — people sit or stand in a line, and one person whispers something (a phrase or sentence) to the next. That person passes the message on till the last person in line reveals the message they received — which usually is greatly changed from the original.

In Witness, four players (you need exactly four in order to play Witness, in fact) will take the roles of the main characters from Blake & Mortimer, a classic Belgian comic series. If you aren’t familiar with it, not to worry — you’re all detectives, trying to work together to solve a mystery. The problem is that each of you is in possession of a certain bit of information, which you must communicate to your fellow players step by step. For example, in the first round, you might need to whisper what you know to Player 2 on your left; while across the table, Player 3 is doing the same to Player 4. In the next round, however, Player 2 will need to pass on what they know to Player 3, while Player 4 is doing the same to you — but, in addition to communicating what they know, they must also pass on what they were told in the previous round. It doesn’t sound difficult, but when you’re scrambling to remember strange obscure little details, it’s tricky indeed. After four rounds, everybody has to answer three questions. If everyone gets all of them right, you win.

This is one of the most hilarious games in my collection. The garbled message that gets transmitted around the table means that it only takes one misstep for everyone to build their cases on a fact that isn’t true. The groans that inevitably accompany the reveal of the answers is always funny to hear, even if you’re one of the groaning players. Also, the cases are ordered by difficulty, and they really do go up in complexity as you move on. (Some of the later ones are borderline sadistic.)

Finally, the artwork deserves a call-out of its own. It probably hit you as soon as you saw the cover — hey, doesn’t that look like Tintin? You’re not imagining things, because Blake & Mortimer and The Adventures of Tintin were illustrated by the same artists. It’s an eye-catching style, and one that’s very pleasant to look at even with the minimal components.

Witness isn’t the easiest game to find right now but, if you enjoy cooperative games with a twist or games that are at their funniest and best when things go wrong, it’s worth seeking this one out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Witness board games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp