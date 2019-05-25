Deadline extended: You have 4 more months to register tenancy agreement 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now you have got four more months to register rental agreements with the Rent Authority after it is set up across the State.



Earlier, the government gave a 90-day deadline for registering agreements with Rent Authority when the ordinance was passed on February 22. The ordinance was promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on May 22. In section-4 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017 in sub-section (2), the expression ‘90 days’ was substituted with 210 days, according to the Tamil Nadu government gazette. This comes after the government received representations from landlords and tenants to extend the period of 90 days so as to enter the tenancy agreement, the gazette stated.

“As such the government has decided to extend the time-limit for a further period of 120 days to enter into tenancy agreement,” the gazette added. This comes after Chennai and other District Collectors, exercising powers conferred on them under Section 30 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017, which came into force on February 22, appointed officials as Rent Authorities. In Chennai, each officer will be taking care of two taluks.



As per the Act, every tenancy agreement entered into between the parties after the commencement of the Act shall be registered with the Rent Authority who shall, upon receipt of the application, will verify the name, identity and address of the parties and register the tenancy agreement and grant tenancy registration number within 30 days from the date of submission of such application.