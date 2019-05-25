Home Cities Chennai

Surgery to correct spine performed on 4-year-old 

Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City successfully performed a spinal deformity correction surgery using 3D technology on a four-year-old girl from Sri Lanka.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

surgery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City successfully performed a spinal deformity correction surgery using 3D technology on a four-year-old girl from Sri Lanka.

According to a release, “The child was suffering from congenital scoliosis, an abnormal curvature in the spinal column caused by defective segmentation or formation of vertebrate or both. Congenital scoliosis occurs in only one out of 10,000 newborns. If not treated, it will alter the shape of the chest cavity and prevent the lung from developing normally”.

“The child was brought to the hospital with breathing problems, recurrent episodes of chest infection and difficulty in walking. She was found to have severe deformities, causing the spine to be curved by 90 degrees,” the release added.

“With the help of CT scan image doctors created an anatomical 3D model of the vertebral column using 3D printing technology. With these they rehearsed the surgery as well as created a template to make a tract to fix the screws,” the release said

“As a result of straightening her spine, the girl grew 2.5 inches and also her 90-degree curve was corrected to 60 degrees.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gleneagles Global Health City Surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp