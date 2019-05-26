Home Cities Chennai

Chennai private water tankers call off strike; decision ‘temporary’

Apartment complexes and commercial establishments across the city can breathe a sigh of relief as private tanker operators have temporarily called off their strike that was to begin on May 27.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Water tankers

Photo for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apartment complexes and commercial establishments across the city can breathe a sigh of relief as private tanker operators have temporarily called off their strike that was to begin on May 27. But, prospects of the tankers going off the roads again is likely. 

Association members said their decision to call off the strike maybe only temporary if the government does not provide a long-term solution. They will be meeting Municipal  Administration and Water supply minister, SP Velumani, and Metro Water officials on Monday regarding the matter.

Half of the city’s population which is dependent on private tankers for providing water had started to feel the pinch a day after their decision to go on strike was announced. Close to 4,500 private water tankers previously decided to stop plying from Monday to protest the government’s crackdown on tankers for tapping groundwater from villages in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

“The main reason we decided to drop the strike was because of the residents’ plight. People who get water from Metro Water too order two-three tankers from us. Many were frantically calling to get minimum number of tanker loads on Thursday night itself. But, this time we expect a permanent solution from the authorities,” said Nijalingam N, president of South Chennai Private Water Tanker Association.

Also, as agriculture fields in Tiruvallur district and bore wells in villages in Kancheepuram, which are the primary sources of water for private tankers, have dried up, there will be 25-30 per cent dip in number of tankers plying in the city.

“We have already stopped drawing water from our previous localities and moved into interiors of neighbouring district to supply water to the city. Groundwater levels in villages in Tiruvallur district have dropped by 10ft in two weeks already. Around 1500 tankers will not be plying because of this,” said another association member.

On Friday and Saturday, roads of OMR and ECR which will usually be bustling with tankers, had only a handful of the vehicles plying as a considerable number of tankers had stopped operating  due to lack of water, residents said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai private water tanker Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp