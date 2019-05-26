Two held in Chennai for trying to sell fake gold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women were arrested for allegedly trying to sell fake gold coins to a homemaker at Pattabiram on Friday morning.

Police said Deepa and her mother-in-law Rani were walking on Gopalapuram Main Road on Friday when two women offered to sell gold coins to them for Rs 3,000. The two claimed they were passing through financial crisis and that was why they were selling the gold coins.

Finding it suspicious, Deepa alerted her husband Praveen Kumar, who was close by and he rushed to the spot,” said a police officer.

He found the gold coins fake and alerted police who nabbed the duo. The arrested have been identified as Mangamma, 33 and Maheshwari, 30, both natives of Tiruchy.