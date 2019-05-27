Home Cities Chennai

Three drown in separate incidents

Three instances of drowning of teenagers, including a girl, in separate incidents were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three instances of drowning of teenagers, including a girl, in separate incidents were reported on Saturday and Sunday.Police said a Class 10 boy who went to swim in a well with friends near Pattabiram drowned on Saturday. The deceased was C Gopi (15) of Kakkanji Nagar at Pattabiram. “On Saturday, he along with friends went to Palavedu to swim. Gopi who jumped into the well first never came out and his shocked friends searched for him, but in vain. Gopi’s parents on information alerted Avadi fire station,” said a police officer. Fire service personnel pumped the water in the well out to trace the boy. They retrieved Gopi’s body and sent it for post-mortem. Muthapudupet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Two days after a 14-year-old girl drowned in a quarry near Semmanchery, her body surfaced on Sunday. The deceased S Anandhi was a resident of slum clearance board quarters at  Semmanchery. On Friday, she went to a pond at Ottiyambakkam with friends. She drowned in the pond and her friends alerted her parents. They searched for Anandhi with the help of neighbours, but in vain. Her body surfaced in the pond on Sunday. On information, Pallikaranai police retrieved it and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Similarly, a 17-year-old boy from Uthiramerur who came to Marina beach on Saturday with friends is feared drowned in the sea after he was pulled in by a giant wave. He was identified as S Maya, belonging to gypsy community, police said. While playing in the sea behind MGR-Jayalalithaa memorial along with friends around 4 pm, he went missing. His friends informed his mother Jerina. Anna Square police registered a case and a search is on. Police suspect that Maya drowned in the sea.

