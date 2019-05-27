Chennai sings and sways to Disco Queen’s melodious tunes

Dia Rekhi By

CHENNAI: Her voice is unmistakable and her effervescence is unmatched, but what makes Usha Uthup ‘didi’ — as she is fondly called — special is her curiosity and childlike love for all things music. One can’t miss the glint in her eyes as she reminisces her glorious past, or the enthusiasm with which she relays her plans for the future.

She performed on Saturday at the Phoenix MarketCity in Velachery to a packed audience which included people of all ages — some even dancing to her tunes. Dressed in a black and gold Kanjeevaram sari, with flowers in her hair, decked in jewelleryand her trademark big bindi and kohl eyes, Usha was every bit the rockstar that we’ve seen and loved.

Ahead of the show, we spoke to the ‘disco queen’ who spoke fondly of her time as a ‘nightclub singer’ at Nine Gems, and remnants of a bygone era. “I started my career in Madras, singing at what we called a theatre complex,” she said. “There is a certain magic about the city. Every time the plane lands, I can almost smell mallipoo. I love visiting the beach and eating sundal and maanga. Sundari Silks and Nalli, of course, have been must-visit haunts. It is wonderful coming back here as this is my first public show in my 50th year of singing.”

Whether it was singing Why This Kolaveri Di or recent film songs and English numbers, her versatility and ability to keep the audience engaged was evident. “I come from a time when there was no electronic media. The whole show is about the audience. It is important to move with the times. I am relevant because I have not tried to fight time. Even children say ‘She’s so cool’ and ‘She’s so swag’,” she said with a grin.

Calling her sense of fashion ‘constancy, comfort and consistency’ Usha said she has plans of doing something to market her statement Kanjeevaram sneakers. “I used to make them myself and people loved it,” she said. “I used to wear it for comfort and started designing them with Kanjeevaram sari borders. Now I have two cobblers in Bengal to make the sneakers. I have been wearing them for 15 years and they’ve become a statement.”

Whether it is her style, endearing nature, soulful and sensual voice or her constant pursuit of excellence, Usha Uthup is a delight to listen to and watch. And like she said herself, she’s just getting started.