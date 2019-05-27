Home Cities Chennai

Chennai sings and sways to Disco Queen’s melodious tunes

Whether it is her style, endearing nature, soulful and sensual voice or her constant pursuit of excellence, Usha Uthup is a delight to listen to and watch.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Usha Uthup.

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Her voice is unmistakable and her effervescence is unmatched, but what makes Usha Uthup ‘didi’ — as she is fondly called — special is her curiosity and childlike love for all things music. One can’t miss the glint in her eyes as she reminisces her glorious past, or the enthusiasm with which she relays her plans for the future.

She performed on Saturday at the Phoenix MarketCity in Velachery to a packed audience which included people of all ages — some even dancing to her tunes. Dressed in a black and gold Kanjeevaram sari, with flowers in her hair, decked in jewelleryand her trademark big bindi and kohl eyes, Usha was every bit the rockstar that we’ve seen and loved.

Ahead of the show, we spoke to the ‘disco queen’ who spoke fondly of her time as a ‘nightclub singer’ at Nine Gems, and remnants of a bygone era. “I started my career in Madras, singing at what we called a theatre complex,” she said. “There is a certain magic about the city. Every time the plane lands, I can almost smell mallipoo. I love visiting the beach and eating sundal and maanga. Sundari Silks and Nalli, of course, have been must-visit haunts. It is wonderful coming back here as this is my first public show in my 50th year of singing.”

Whether it was singing Why This Kolaveri Di or recent film songs and English numbers, her versatility and ability to keep the audience engaged was evident. “I come from a time when there was no electronic media. The whole show is about the audience. It is important to move with the times. I am relevant because I have not tried to fight time. Even children say ‘She’s so cool’ and ‘She’s so swag’,” she said with a grin.

Calling her sense of fashion ‘constancy, comfort and consistency’ Usha said she has plans of doing something to market her statement Kanjeevaram sneakers. “I used to make them myself and people loved it,” she said. “I used to wear it for comfort and started designing them with Kanjeevaram sari borders. Now I have two cobblers in Bengal to make the sneakers. I have been wearing them for 15 years and they’ve become a statement.”

Whether it is her style, endearing nature, soulful and sensual voice or her constant pursuit of excellence, Usha Uthup is a delight to listen to and watch. And like she said herself, she’s just getting started.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disco Queen Usha Uthup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp