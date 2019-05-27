Home Cities Chennai

ICICI bank told to pay Rs 52,541 to customer

However, after six years, the bank officials withdrew the money without his consent.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six years after ICICI bank unauthorisedly withdrew Rs 37,541 from a customer’s account in 2016, a consumer forum has directed the bank to pay a compensation of Rs 52,541 to him.

MD Mohbubur Rahman of Tiruvanmiyur submitted before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chengalpattu, that he had paid all his credit card dues to the bank in 2010. However, after six years, the bank officials withdrew the money without his consent.

The complainant submitted that he had the bank’s three credit cards and settled outstanding dues of Rs 89,000 in four monthly instalments on two of his cards in 2009. For the third credit card, Rs 19,000 was paid in two instalments in cash for which receipts were also obtained from the bank in 2010. But, in 2016, Rs 37,541 was deducted from his account as dues, he said.

The forum presided by J Justin David and Member K Prameela directed the Managing Director of the bank, ICICI Bank Credit card division and the bank’s Branch Manager, Palavakkam, to pay a compensation of Rs 52,541 to the complainant.

