Home Cities Chennai

Komal theatre brings Tamil classics on stage

Eminent writers Kalki Krishnamurthy, T Janakiraman, Pudhumaipithan, R Chudamani, and Indira Parthasarathy had one thing in common — they penned timeless stories.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Komal theatre

Komal Theatre's short play underway at Vani Mahal. (Photo | Martin Loius, EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eminent writers Kalki Krishnamurthy, T Janakiraman, Pudhumaipithan, R Chudamani, and Indira Parthasarathy had one thing in common — they penned timeless stories. Komal Theatre, the brainchild of Dharini Komal, daughter of Tamil theatre personality Komal Swaminathan, staged its first production Ivargalin Sirukathaigal, Ivargalin Iyakathil on Saturday. The play was staged for the first time in October 2018. The ninth show of the play staged theatrical adaptations of five short stories, each 15 minutes, by the above-mentioned legendary writers.

“I wanted to experiment with the Tamil literary side. There are a plethora of classics that can be adapted. I selected a few of them and got permission from the writers. The new addition in this show is Indira Parthasarathy’s short story. The main intention is to bring the classics back to the stage for the youngsters’ benefit,. So, instead of family stories, we decided to screen meaningful concepts,” said Dharini.

All the stories revolved around social and moral issues like the loyalty of a servant, women’s empowerment, a comical situation between a patient and his inner thoughts while he is on his death bed, the relationship between an auto driver and a widower, and the last few years of a successful lawyer. Right from the script to the cast, each play evoked nostalgia among patrons. The adaptations were directed by Dharini, Gowrishankar, Karthik Gowrishankar, and Elango Kumanan.

Indira Parthasarathy’s short story was adapted and directed by Dharini. The 15-minute portion featured a conversation between a widower and an auto driver. The widower had a sentimental pant gifted to him by his wife on his birthday. He would wear it on all special occasions. One day he realised the buckle had worn out. As suggested by a neighbour, he decided to go from Alwarpet to George Town to find good tailors, only to realise that nobody would take old pants for stitching and it was an outdated concept. The story of the old man trying to adapt to the current generation was relatable for many elderly in the crowd which attended the play.

“I’m ready to give opportunities to those who come to me with a script. Veteran stage actors are also eager to take up roles. Theatre has been our bread and butter while growing up. I’m glad to pursue my passion now. This is my way of giving back to my father’s accomplishments. I’m also taking my father’s classic like Thaneer Thaneer that are relevant till date. There will be a mix of comedy, tragic, history and more to engage the audience for 100 minutes in all our shows. Our vision is working towards good theatre,” said Dharini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalki Krishnamurthy Komal Theatre Tamil classics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp