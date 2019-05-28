Home Cities Chennai

IOB launches ‘Bank on Wheels’ in 13 TN districts

The facility will enable the public, especially the senior citizens of the society, to conveniently get doorstep banking facility available at identified locations of the Lead Districts.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, IOB, inaugurating Bank on Wheels facility

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday launched ‘Bank on Wheels’ in all its 13 Lead Districts in Tamil Nadu, for enhancing customer service and bringing banking services on wheels to rural and semi urban areas of the State.

The ‘Bank on Wheels’ has been launched in Kanyakumari, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Virudhunagar and Chennai. It has been launched in Vijayawada, Kakinada and Thiruvananthapuram regions.

A dedicated Banking correspondent will accompany the vehicle with a micro ATM inside the van, to take care of banking services like account opening, enrolment of customers in social security scheme, passbook printing and other financial inclusion activities. Mobile Van Services will be facilitated through a pre-announced program to the customers at various locations in the district. The vehicle will also educate customers.

