Yamaha opens musical instruments factory in Chennai

Yamaha Corporation of Japan opened its factory in Kanchipuram for musical instruments under the Make in India initiative.

CHENNAI: Yamaha Corporation of Japan opened its factory in Kanchipuram for musical instruments under the Make in India initiative. Takashi Haga, MD, Yamaha Music India, said that Yamaha Music India plant is fully geared up to produce the full line of Yamaha Musical Instruments.

Stating that Yamaha has designed and created the most versatile and customised portable keyboard for Indian customers, he said the new keyboard will address the requirement of all customers. Under the Chennai factory project, the musical instruments will be manufactured in India and sold in India.

By 2022, Yamaha has committed an investment of Rs 500 crore which will generate jobs to 800 people. Under phase-I, the company will manufacture acoustic guitars and portable keyboards which will be later diversified to portable audio speaker from 2020.

Yamaha is planning to tap education institutes in India which stress on the importance of learning music. The products are expected to be unique, efficient and customised to suit the needs of music teachers, students, and professionals.

World over the music industry is on a growth trajectory. Thus, Yamaha Music India will not only produce its equipment for the Indian market but make India its major export hub. The company plans to upgrade its factory as and when required depending on the growing demand.

