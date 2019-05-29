Four more suspended in Anna University cash-for-marks scam

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University on Tuesday suspended four faculty members who were allegedly involved in the cash-for-marks scam which encompassed rampant corruption in the re-evaluation system. Since the scam was uncovered last year, the varsity has suspended 41 staff, including temporary ones, in addition to cancelling the degrees of 137 students who were involved in corruption.

S Srinivasulu, K. Selvamony, K Kulothungam and C Pugazehendhi Sugumaran were suspended on Tuesday, a university source told Express. The varsity had already suspended GV Uma, the then controller of examinations last May. Speaking to Express, MK Surappa, university Vice-Chancellor said the varsity independently confirmed malpractice in the evaluation process and had decided to suspend everyone involved in it.

“We had set up a committee to investigate the malpractice. We have been taking action against every person that the committee found to have been involved in the scam,” he said. The panel has been collecting evidence. Corruption was identified only in the re-valuation process and not during original evaluation, the source said. Students, who scored single digit marks, allegedly scored double-digit marks on first evaluation and even higher marks on the second evaluation.