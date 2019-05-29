They are a ‘Pawsome’ pair: all for some itsy bitsy teenie weenie bundles of love

Vibha Harish By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Itsy and Bitsy are adorable two-year-old Shih Tzus I adopted using a small marketing trick on my father. Being an ardent dog lover, I’ve always longed to pet one. Despite a lot of convincing and sad faces, my parents were not willing to bring one home. It was then that I came up with a brilliant marketing idea and proposed it to my father, Harish Closepet, co-founder of a popular art and craft retail chain. I asked my father to bring home two dogs and name them “Itsy” and “Bitsy”, who could become the brand ambassadors of our retail chain, Itsy Bitsy.

It’s funny how in a complete vegetarian family, the dogs are die-hard non-veg lovers. They both love egg and chicken and refuse to eat anything but that. One morning, Itsy was served watermelons and vegetables and he chose to go on a hunger-strike until some egg was added to it. Even after staying hungry for nearly three hours, Itsy only ate the egg.

The most beautiful moment I had with Itsy and Bitsy was when they came home for the first time. It’s been two years since then and a lot of memories have been made, including once when I was extremely unwell and how Itsy and Bitsy did not leave my bedside until I recovered.Our Sundays are spent playing together at Cubbon Park, while on weekdays I do some fun DIY craft with Itsy and Bitsy. There are days when I am working up late, but Itsy-Bitsy are always ready to play around, helping me take quick breaks.

The author is the creative director, Itsy Bitsy

