Gas leak: Two workers faint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two employees at the ice manufacturing unit at Kasimedu fainted after noxious gas leaked on Wednesday morning. Police said, the unit belongs to one Mukesh.

“Since there is a fishing ban, only small boats go for fishing and the storing unit is vacant. On Tuesday, the unit started maintenance work, and on Wednesday morning at around 10am, there was gas leak from a pipe. When the workers tried to close the broken valve, two of them fainted,” said a police officer. The two men were rushed to the Stanley Government hospital.