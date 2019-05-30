Project Puthri seeks volunteers for its mentoring programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Avtar Human Capital Trust, a non-profitable organisation that focuses on education and employability of young girls, invites volunteers for mentoring opportunities as part of its Project Puthri, which identifies adolescent girls from bottom of socio-economic pyramid and fosters them to be career intentional.

The trust will organise a volunteer meet and greet event, titled Prayag on June 1 at Anna University, Alumni Club, RA Puram from 9.20 am to 4 pm. The event will provide a platform for aspirants to interact with existing mentors and understand the focus areas of Project Puthri.

The volunteers must be able to leave a positive influence on the Puthri scholars and are expected to dedicate 10 hours a month towards their training within the timeline of June 2019 to February 2020 on weekdays and weekends. They should be able to create new opportunities for these young girls that will elevate their socio-economic status and boost their overall personality.

Aspirants proficient in Tamil can send their application to eswarbala@puthri.org