Southern Railways gets energy-efficient EMU rakes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has been given 12 rakes of energy efficient self-propelling three phase suburban locals, by ICF recently. Compared to conventional electrical multiple unit (EMU) rakes, the new trains can carry 20 percent standing passengers additionally, according to railway officials.“The seating capacity of a 12 car-EMU train is 1,256 and standing capacity is 3,768, while the three-phase EMU has 1,168 seats and provision for 4,852 standing passengers which is 20 per cent more than conventional EMU rakes,” said official sources.

The new 12-car rake comprising of 4 units with solid state IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) based 3 phase propulsion drive system, has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur. The trains are expected to be put into service in a few months after completing mandatory tests.

Elaborating on the additional feature, railway officials said the coaches are fabricated with a stainless steel body and provided with electronic sensors for computer monitored speed control and braking system.”The power regeneration system would save upto 30 per cent of power during braking with higher hauling capacity,” said the railway official.

With LED indication for pulling emergency chains, the train has been provided with latest technology for comfortable riding. To improve safety of women passengers, surveillance cameras (CCTV) are installed in ladies coaches.”In addition, modular roof mounted forced air ventilation is provided to enable the passengers to get fresh air,” added the railway official.

Every coach has GPS based passenger information system for announcement and display. “Unlike the conventional EMU rakes whose speed is restricted for 80 km, three phase EMU trains will run up to 105 kmph,” explained the officer.

3 trains introduced

The Chennai division has already introduced six three phase suburban trains in Chennai -Arakkonam and Chennai -Chengalpattu section in the last six months