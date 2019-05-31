Home Cities Chennai

How Pallavaram changed archeologists’ understanding of burial in South Asia

Inconspicuous archaeological sites nestled in congested residential areas of Pallavaram, changed historians’ perception on ancient burial practice in South Asia forever.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inconspicuous archaeological sites nestled in congested residential areas of Pallavaram, changed historians’ perception on ancient burial practice in South Asia forever. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2017, unearthed a 2,300-year-old terracotta sarcophagus at the foot of the hillocks in Pallavaram, said CR Gayathri, assistant archaeologist from the ASI, speaking at the Robert Bruce Foote Memorial Lectures on Thursday.

Sarcophagus – a stone or terracotta coffin – is often associated with ancient Egyptian, Greek or Roman burials. This image changed in 1,888 after British Archaeologist Alexander Rea discovered an ancient sarcophagus in Pallavaram. Nearly 140 years later, the ASI excavated a similar artefact last year. “This discovery not only proves the presence of an ancient settlement in Pallavaram, but also that the then residents were not nomads,” said Gayathri. The sarcophagus, which had six pairs of legs and a capstone, was recovered from about 2 feet underground. The piece is 5.6ft long, 1.5ft wide and 1.64 ft deep.

Rapid urbanisation and quarrying of Pallavaram hillocks since British colonisation, has rapidly destroyed historical evidence buried under, said Gayathri, adding that growth of residential areas around the archaeological site, has made it even more difficult to retrieve artefacts.

The excavations from various locations in Pallavaram, have established that the area has a long history and that has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age. The region derives its name from the Pallava settlement of Pallavapuram of which it used to form a part.

In 1863, British archaeologist Robert Bruce Foote discovered a stone implement from the Paleolithic Age inside a ballast pit. Since then, the area has gained historical relevance. “Historians often put the age of Chennai at 140. But Chennai is ageless and historical excavations like these show how old the city is,” said R Rangaraj, from Chennai 2000 Plus Trust, speaking at the lectures organised on the anniversary of discovery of Asia’s first Paleolithic tool at Pallavaram. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pallavaram ASI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp