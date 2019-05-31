How Pallavaram changed archeologists’ understanding of burial in South Asia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inconspicuous archaeological sites nestled in congested residential areas of Pallavaram, changed historians’ perception on ancient burial practice in South Asia forever. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2017, unearthed a 2,300-year-old terracotta sarcophagus at the foot of the hillocks in Pallavaram, said CR Gayathri, assistant archaeologist from the ASI, speaking at the Robert Bruce Foote Memorial Lectures on Thursday.

Sarcophagus – a stone or terracotta coffin – is often associated with ancient Egyptian, Greek or Roman burials. This image changed in 1,888 after British Archaeologist Alexander Rea discovered an ancient sarcophagus in Pallavaram. Nearly 140 years later, the ASI excavated a similar artefact last year. “This discovery not only proves the presence of an ancient settlement in Pallavaram, but also that the then residents were not nomads,” said Gayathri. The sarcophagus, which had six pairs of legs and a capstone, was recovered from about 2 feet underground. The piece is 5.6ft long, 1.5ft wide and 1.64 ft deep.

Rapid urbanisation and quarrying of Pallavaram hillocks since British colonisation, has rapidly destroyed historical evidence buried under, said Gayathri, adding that growth of residential areas around the archaeological site, has made it even more difficult to retrieve artefacts.

The excavations from various locations in Pallavaram, have established that the area has a long history and that has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age. The region derives its name from the Pallava settlement of Pallavapuram of which it used to form a part.

In 1863, British archaeologist Robert Bruce Foote discovered a stone implement from the Paleolithic Age inside a ballast pit. Since then, the area has gained historical relevance. “Historians often put the age of Chennai at 140. But Chennai is ageless and historical excavations like these show how old the city is,” said R Rangaraj, from Chennai 2000 Plus Trust, speaking at the lectures organised on the anniversary of discovery of Asia’s first Paleolithic tool at Pallavaram.