88-year-old Chennai man gives mentally challenged son sleeping pill overdose, tries to kill self

CHENNAI: Concerned over the future of his disabled son, an 88-year-old Chennai man allegedly fed him a fatal overdose of sleeping pills at Teynampet, police said. The octogenarian later tried to kill himself and is hospitalised in critical condition.

The Teynampet police received a call on Friday morning from a resident of Triveni apartment situated on Cenotaph First Street, Alwarpet about foul smell emitting from their neighbouring house on the second floor. A police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door to find the victim Venkataraman's (44) decomposed body and his father Viswanathan lying unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby.

Police said Viswanathan allegedly gave his son an overdose of sleeping pills before consuming the same himself. Preliminary investigations showed that Venkataraman, was a person with intellectual disabilities, but his exact health condition was not known.

"Viswanathan was concerned about who would look after his son after he died and fearing that he might be abandoned, decided to kill him," said an investigation officer. Police said Viswanathan, a retired central government employee, resided in the same apartment for over 15 years after his wife passed away. He had no other immediate relative who can take care of the son after his time.

"The neighbours said that they had last seen Viswanathan two days ago. And we believe it was the same day he gave his son the pills," added the officer. The officer further added that the doctors claim Viswanathan's condition to be critical. The Teynampet police registered a case and further investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).