Dry days ahead for Chennai as Cyclone Maha moves away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' moving far-off, Tamil Nadu would witness significant reduction in rainfall. For past four days, the pull effect of the developing weather system was giving bountiful of rains to the State, including Chennai and its suburbs.

The met department on Thursday said Maha moving at a speed of 18 kmph crossed Lakshadweep Islands and lay centered about 80 km northeast of Cherbaniani Reef (Lakshadweep) and 400 km west­northwest of Kozhikode (Kerala). It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian sea.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said: "There would be some isolated rains in Chennai for next two days but overall we are going in for a break in rains in the city for next 10 days."

In last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur received good rains. Ponneri got 105 mm of rainfall followed by Gumdipoondi 63 mm, Uthiramerur 55 mm, Shollinganallur 53

mm, Tambaram 49 mm, Sriperumbudur 49 mm and Chembarabakkam Lake 48 mm.

