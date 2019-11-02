Home Cities Chennai

This forgotten pond in North Chennai needs immediate revival 

Vannar Kulam (Dhobi's Pond) in Ennore has now deteriorated due to the growth of weed, encroachments and heavy silt formation. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vannar Kulam (Dhobi's Pond) in Ennore has now deteriorated due to the growth of weed, encroachments and heavy silt formation. | D Sampath Kumar/EPS

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there is one wish for the residents of Ennore, it is to revive the Vannar Kulam (Dhobi’s pond). This pond now looks just like a small puddle of stagnated rainwater and has deteriorated due to the growth of weed plants, encroachment, and heavy silt formation. 

Flanked by Ennore railway track on the left and the Burmese settlement on the right, Vannarkulam, located in Burma Nagar, has for decades been the main source of drinking water for thousands of families in Ennore, Ernavoor, and Thiruvottriyur. 

However, over the last two decades, the pond has been left in neglect. The recharge wells on the pond have gone dry and now cows graze on the weed plants grown on the pond. Vehicles have been parked on the bunds and the surface too has become uneven. 

Local residents, who returned from Burma in the 60s, said the pond used to be seven feet deep but now it is just one foot. ‘‘The pond was named after Vannars (Dhobis), who used it for laundry. However, in the 80s, they migrated from the locality,’’ said Indrani, a sixty-year-old resident of Burma Nagar. 

The residents said the pond, which is about 30 acres in size, had several fish weighing up to even eight kilos. ‘‘Now that there are no fish, the pond has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,’’ added Indrani. 

Just like other areas, Ennore too suffered from one of the worst water crises the city faced this summer. However, even after heavy rains in the past few days, the little water-filled in this pond is unusable and contaminated. Additionally, the pond also is a flood barrier.

‘‘During the 2015 floods, Burma Nagar submerged into the water completely and we all moved to our relatives' house in far-away places. To prevent another disaster, this pond has to be desilted,’’ said Chitra P, another resident of Burma Nagar. 

She said that children are prone to dengue due to the pond being in a bad condition. ‘‘Residents too started dumping garbage, turning the pond into a garbage dump yard,’’ added Chitra. 

Recently, the civic body with the help of the NGO Environmentalist Foundation of India started to desilt the Thamarai Kulam in Ennore, a similar water body. However, the Vannar Kulam is marred by legal complications. 

According to corporation officials, the caretaker of this pond is neither the Public Works Department nor the civic body but the Railways. 

‘‘The area of the pond is classified as ‘vacant’ and is owned by the Railways. Their permission is required for us to even collect the garbage. However, for many decades, no measures were taken to revive this pond,’’ said the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Chennai Chennai water crisis Vannar Kulam Dhobi's Pond Ennore Burmese settlement
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp