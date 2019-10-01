Delicacies delivered

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living away from home? Craving home-cooked fish fry, variety rice, flavoursome curries from your mom’s kitchen or something as simple as the classic dal chawal? In an effort to satiate your cravings and empower home chefs, EAT (EATALLTIME), an on-demand home food delivery app was launched on Sunday at Bunglow12, Adyar.

The web-/mobile-based food-tech start-up will act as an aggregator where consumers can order and get home-cooked food delivered right at their doorstep.At the back end, the food is directly cooked by authentic ‘EAT homemakers’, who cook for the users just like they do for their sons and daughters, said Arun Bacthavatsalam, the brain behind the brand. “This has been a long-time dream — to bring homemakers together and acknowledge their skills, while helping them earn an independent source of income and empowering them,” shared the entrepreneur.

They have been developing the product for the last two years. “It’s all about investing and technology, and it comes with a price. We have been finding our revenue streams and we have been doing really well in Chennai,” said Arun.

Through the app, users can order and get food from different authentic cuisines delivered to them within minutes. The app currently has 12 home partners on board, serving local cuisines of different states.

City-based foodies, bloggers and visitors got a taste of what the app had in store for them at the EAT Sunday Market. From biryani, puttu and flavoured rice to sourdough bread, Goan delicacies and desserts, the home chefs had curated a drool-worthy menu. “This is the first time I will be part of such a platform. I am used to cooking for friends and family, but to know that I will be serving people who miss home food is an amazing feeling. A lot of love goes into making this type of food,” said Viji of Viji’s Adukkala. She makes authentic dishes from Kerala cuisine.

“The dedication and care these chefs have shown is amazing. They go the extra mile to ensure the packaging is done right or to make sure that the food is healthy. This is what they make at home for their sons and daughters. For them, it’s all about unconditional love,” shared Arun.

The app is completely data-driven and bridges the gap between the supply and demand for food. It currently caters to four prime locations — T Nagar, Teynampet, Besant nagar and OMR — in the city and will soon be available across Chennai. “We have our own delivery fleet. That’s the last man transaction and we want to ensure quality in everything,” he said.

The app is available on iOS and Android platforms. For details, visit: www.eatalltime.com