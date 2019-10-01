Home Cities Chennai

Delicacies delivered

Twelve home chefs have joined EATALLTIME, an on-demand home food delivery app that will serve local cuisines of different states

Published: 01st October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living away from home? Craving home-cooked fish fry, variety rice, flavoursome curries from your mom’s kitchen or something as simple as the classic dal chawal? In an effort to satiate your cravings and empower home chefs, EAT (EATALLTIME), an on-demand home food delivery app was launched on Sunday at Bunglow12, Adyar.

The web-/mobile-based food-tech start-up will act as an aggregator where consumers can order and get home-cooked food delivered right at their doorstep.At the back end, the food is directly cooked by authentic ‘EAT homemakers’, who cook for the users just like they do for their sons and daughters, said Arun Bacthavatsalam, the brain behind the brand. “This has been a long-time dream — to bring homemakers together and acknowledge their skills, while helping them earn an independent source of income and empowering them,” shared the entrepreneur.

They have been developing the product for the last two years. “It’s all about investing and technology,  and it comes with a price. We have been finding our revenue streams and we have been doing really well in Chennai,” said Arun.

Through the app, users can order and get food from different authentic cuisines delivered to them within minutes. The app currently has 12 home partners on board, serving local cuisines of different states.
City-based foodies, bloggers and visitors got a taste of what the app had in store for them at the EAT Sunday Market. From biryani, puttu and flavoured rice to sourdough bread, Goan delicacies and desserts, the home chefs had curated a drool-worthy menu. “This is the first time I will be part of such a platform. I am used to cooking for friends and family, but to know that I will be serving people who miss home food is an amazing feeling. A lot of love goes into making this type of food,” said Viji of Viji’s Adukkala. She makes authentic dishes from Kerala cuisine.

“The dedication and care these chefs have shown is amazing. They go the extra mile to ensure the packaging is done right or to make sure that the food is healthy. This is what they make at home for their sons and daughters. For them, it’s all about unconditional love,” shared Arun.

The app is completely data-driven and bridges the gap between the supply and demand for food. It currently caters to four prime locations — T Nagar, Teynampet, Besant nagar and OMR — in the city and will soon be available across Chennai. “We have our own delivery fleet. That’s the last man transaction and we want to ensure quality in everything,” he said.

The app is available on iOS and Android platforms. For details, visit: www.eatalltime.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp