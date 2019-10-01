Rs 17 lakh worth goods seized at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle in gold, laptops and cigarettes all worth Rs 17 lakh, and arrested a person at the airport on Monday. A search on Sahul Ameeth (47) from Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Dubai via Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight, yielded semi-finished crude gold chain weighing 65 grams and gold in the form of rubbery spread weighing 390 grams from his pant pocket. Ten refurbished laptops and 16 cartons of ‘555’ brand cigarettes worth Rs 1 lakh were also seized. Later, he was arrested.