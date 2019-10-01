Wheels of car stolen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The four wheels of a car were stolen by some unidentified persons at TVS Colony on Sunday night. The JJ Nagar police said Mahesh Kumar, a resident of the colony, working in a private firm, parked his Maruti car, which he purchased a month ago, in front of his house. On Monday morning, he found the four wheels missing. The police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.