An all-women af‘fair’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 700 women actively took part in Chennai’s first exclusive Women Changemakers Career Fair and Confluence, organised by job diversity portal Equiv.in, on Saturday at Hyatt Regency in Teynampet.The event provided a platform for women to identify better job opportunities and understand diversity initiatives in reputed organisations. There were 1,096 registrations of which 71 were freshers, 709 looking for a change in role and over 317 were looking to rejoin the workforce. Top industry preferences included IT, banking and insurance, software development, business intelligence and taxation.

“For now, people are only seeing women joining the workfield as a social impact. However, we want to show that there is a greater economic impact behind this. Currently, diversity and inclusion are very underrated dynamics for economic growth. However, numerous studies have shown that the performance of companies with only men is lower compared to that of diverse firms.

According to statistics, of the 650 million women in India, only 11.2 million are working and through our company, we are trying to push diversity by bridging promising talents and top companies,” said Naren Krishna, CEO, Equiv.in.

Maersk, SBI Life Insurance, Wells Fargo, ThoughtWorks, Sutherland and Mancer took part in the fair. The event also had discussions on job diversity. A few speakers included TV anchor and actress Divyadharshini, Sivasubramanian V from ThoughtWorks and Nathalie Rush from Maersk.

“Before attending the event, I thought there aren’t many job openings in the city. The career fair not only helped me find opportunities in the field of my interest, but also opened my eyes to several non-technical opportunities,” said Mythili Priya, one of the attendees.Other diversity verticals of Equiv.in include Q-rious for LGBTQ+ community, Enablers for people with disabilities and Frontiers for armed force veterans.