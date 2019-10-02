Home Cities Chennai

An all-women af‘fair’

Over 700 women actively took part in Chennai’s first exclusive Women Changemakers Career Fair and Confluence, organised by job diversity portal Equiv.in, on Saturday at Hyatt Regency in Teynampet.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Around 1,096 women registered for the fair  R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 700 women actively took part in Chennai’s first exclusive Women Changemakers Career Fair and Confluence, organised by job diversity portal Equiv.in, on Saturday at Hyatt Regency in Teynampet.The event provided a platform for women to identify better job opportunities and understand diversity initiatives in reputed organisations. There were 1,096 registrations of which 71 were freshers, 709 looking for a change in role and over 317 were looking to rejoin the workforce. Top industry preferences included IT, banking and insurance, software development, business intelligence and taxation.  

“For now, people are only seeing women joining the workfield as a social impact. However, we want to show that there is a greater economic impact behind this. Currently, diversity and inclusion are very underrated dynamics for economic growth. However, numerous studies have shown that the performance of companies with only men is lower compared to that of diverse firms.

According to statistics, of the 650 million women in India, only 11.2 million are working and through our company, we are trying to push diversity by bridging promising talents and top companies,” said Naren Krishna, CEO, Equiv.in.

Maersk, SBI Life Insurance, Wells Fargo, ThoughtWorks, Sutherland and Mancer took part in the fair. The event also had discussions on job diversity. A few speakers included TV anchor and actress Divyadharshini, Sivasubramanian V from ThoughtWorks and Nathalie Rush from Maersk.

“Before attending the event, I thought there aren’t many job openings in the city. The career fair not only helped me find opportunities in the field of my interest, but also opened my eyes to several non-technical opportunities,” said Mythili Priya, one of the attendees.Other diversity verticals of Equiv.in include Q-rious for LGBTQ+ community, Enablers for people with disabilities and Frontiers for armed force veterans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp