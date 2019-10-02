Home Cities Chennai

First tertiary treatment RO plant opened

Chennai will be first city to recycle sewage and supply water to industries, say officials

The Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis Plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Kodungaiyur on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major step to cut down on water provided to industries, the first Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant in Chennai was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. Metro Water officials said Chennai will be the first Indian city that will recycle sewage to supply for industries. Located at Kodungaiyur, the plant has a capacity to treat 45 million litres sewage daily and will send recycled water to industries at Manali, Minjur, and Ennore.

Currently, industries in the city are being supplied with 40 MLD of freshwater by Metro Water. Now this water will be used for drinking water needs instead and will be rerouted to areas like Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Madhavaram, Manali, Chintadripet, Purasawalkam, Egmore, T Nagar and Mambalam.

Officials said they will start supplying water to 11 industries in North Chennai at a cost of Rs 80 per Kilo Litre. After the plant is stabilized in two to three days, water supply will start by October 5. “Domestic sewage got from households will be treated at the sewage treatment plant in the premises. After this, it will be sent to the TTRO plant. Water will be recycled through a thorough process of 10 steps including ozonisation, ultrafiltration, chlorination and more,” said a senior official.

Moreover, a similar plant being constructed at Koyambedu will be inaugurated by March 2020, said officials. Once this plant starts operating, water needs of industries in Oragadam and Sriperumbudur will be taken care of. Also, the capacity of both plants will be increased from 90 MLD to 120 MLD, which means each plant will be equipped to treat 60 MLD of sewage against 45 MLD. 

