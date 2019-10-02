Home Cities Chennai

Ingenious solutions for a green world

Located in an apartment in Mandavelli, Ramkumar M Krishnan’s house resembles a mini garden.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

garden contains snake plants, water lilies, sefaira, tulsi, cacti, aloe vera and more

By Deepthi Parthasarathy
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Located in an apartment in Mandavelli, Ramkumar M Krishnan’s house resembles a mini garden. As we step inside, we spot aralias, croton varieties, jade, aglomina, snake plants, water lilies, sefaira, tulsi, peace lily, lucky bamboo, cacti varieties, and pots of aloe vera. Ramkumar has always liked gardening but never had the time to pursue it as a hobby. It was only in 2011 that he decided to take it up. He started researching on ornamental plants, bonsais and other miniature plants.

Today, he grows Fukien tea bonsai tree, miniature bonsais like ficus benjamina, jade plant, henna plant, flowering plants like the rangoon creeper, shanku pushpam, bougainvillea, water lilies, gundu malli, yellow jasmine, and bodhi. He uses a green net to protect them from the heat.

Ramkumar M Krishnan’s 

Water seepage is a usual problem in terrace gardening. “I pick up discarded tiles, get a hole drilled in the middle, get pieces of glass cut and glue it around the tile using silicone glue and sealants — similar to a fish tank. I place this flat planter on a raised platform. This way, water droplets drip, fall on the floor and evaporate. This apartment is 12 years old, but this problem has never occurred,” says Ramkumar. For a growth planter, the size of the glass is three inches, for a presentation planter, it is six inches.

Ramkumar believes that apart from growing plants, the aesthetics is also important. He has placed his planters along the walls of the terrace ensuring it doesn’t occupy the entire space and has cut glass bottles, old pipes and replaced them as planters.

He uses ceramic mugs and small containers as planters to make it presentable. “It is cheaper than clay pots,” he says. The tiniest plant in his house is a type of dead bamboo which grows inside a washing machine detergent cup.While he waters the plants himself, he uses the services of a gardener for trimming, de-weeding and changing the soil once in six months or a year. 

Home remedies
Ramkumar recommends different home remedies for pest control. Diluting neem oil and soap into spraying solution; making a paste out of garlic, green chilly and ginger, straining the residue and diluting in water and spraying it are some. “It is important to grow plants that do not require too much of chemical fertilisers and pest control solutions,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp