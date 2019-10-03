4 quacks held in Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following complaints that fever cases are being treated by quacks in Tiruvallur district, health department officials formed three special teams, conducted checks at clinics on Wednesday and arrested four persons alleged to be quacks.

According to officials, three teams were formed on the instructions of Tiruvallur collector Mageswari Ravikumar. The teams started cracking the whip on quacks as a preventive measure to prevent deaths due to fever. Officials gave the names of arrested as Thilagavathy (43) from Periyapalayam, Rajendran and Nelakandan from Elavur, and Jevatarak Ramarao (50) from Minjur.