Kuthambakkam bus terminus: CMBT keen on feasibility report 

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : After Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced in the Assembly on July 20 to construct a new bus terminus at Kuthambakkam abutting the satellite township of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Thirumazhisai, the CMDA has started looking for a consultant to prepare a feasibility report in this regard.The terminus to be constructed in 20 acres will have all amenities such as depot facilities for buses, parking, restaurant and toilets. The idea is to have bus terminals spread across the city instead of having all buses stationed at the Koyambedu terminal, said official sources, adding that to this new bus terminus, all west-bound buses would be shifted from the CMBT at Koyambedu.

This also comes as the state government is developing a township policy and a transit-oriented development (TOD) policy for large-scale development of the state, particularly in Thirumazhisai planned to be developed as a sustainable habitat. The first phase of the township project, which was initially proposed by the then Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, on September 8, 2011, is being implemented in 123 acres.

Four years ago, the phase-I project was to be implemented in two stages. The TNHB was then planning to implement the project under the first phase under the 'sites-and-services' scheme (provision of plots of land, either on ownership or land lease tenure) and layout under the self-finance scheme. In the second phase, the construction of flats was to be carried out under the public-private partnership or joint venture.
It is learnt that the CMDA has asked the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Financial Services (TNUIFSL) to conduct pre-bid meetings and proposal meetings for hiring the consultant to prepare the report.

The feasibility study will look into aspects of construction of the bus terminal for various inter-state or intra-city or other services with necessary commercials, considering the technical, financial, social, environmental, legal and regulatory aspects and based on primary traffic survey. This comes after the satellite bus terminal at Madhavaram was constructed for north-bound buses with a capacity of 42 running buses and 50 idle buses with two-wheeler and car parking lots, toilets and restaurants. Another facility is being built at Kilambakkam for south-bound buses.  

