Masked gang’s bid to rob gold firm cashier foiled

A masked gang’s attempt to rob a gold company cashier of `20 lakh was aborted in T Nagar on Tuesday, following an alert security guard’s flaunting of a gun.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A masked gang’s attempt to rob a gold company cashier of Rs 20 lakh was aborted in T Nagar on Tuesday, following an alert security guard’s flaunting of a gun. The gang in a car had chased the cashier all the way from Koyambedu to T Nagar. Police said Krish, a cashier in Attica Gold Company at T Nagar, “was returning by bus from Bengaluru office, carrying Rs 20 lakh in cash. He reached the CMBT on Tuesday and a security guard from his firm Chandrakumar picked him up. The duo were riding back to office in a two-wheeler.” 

The duo noticed a red car following them from Koyambedu all the way to T Nagar. “As they reached Bharathi Nagar 2nd Street on North Usman Road, three masked men with iron rods got off the car and chased the bike-borne duo.

When Krish raised an alarm and rushed into the office, another security guard Syed Sultan came out with a double-barrel gun,” said the police, adding that the panic-stricken gangsters fled scene immediately. Police suspect a north Indian gang to be involved as the men spoke in Hindi. Special teams have been formed to trace the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and the registration number of the car.

Medico attempts suicide
Chennai: A third-year PG student from Chengalpattu government medical college and hospital tried to kill himself on Wednesday. Police said the student, who came for duty on Wednesday morning, was later found unconscious. Probe revealed that he had attempted suicide. 

