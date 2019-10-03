Pay Rs 93,900 for defective MacBook, Apple told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For failing to replace a defective laptop, a consumer forum has directed Apple India Private Limited and its authorised retailer Currents Technology Retail (I) Ltd to pay `93,900 to a customer.Raafiya of Poonamallee submitted before the forum that she suffered electric shock every time she used Apple MacBook Air, which she purchased for `78,900 in September 2013.

Requests to both retailer and company went in vain. The company’s customer care, in an e-mail, said she could change the charger adaptor herself. Denying the allegations, the retailer redirected her to deal the issue directly with the manufacturer since the laptop had a manufacturing defect. He was not authorised to do after-sales service. Despite repeated notices, Apple India Private Limited did not appear before the forum and was set ex-parte.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai ( South), presided by M Mony and consisting of member R Baskarkumaravel, referred to Consumer Protection Act and said the retailer also had a responsibility since he was the service provider.