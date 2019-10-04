Cheating case against Nungambakkam director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A case of cheating has been filed against Ramesh Selvan, the director-cum producer of the film Nungambakkam, on Wednesday. Police said Ramesh had allegedly taken the house documents of one Sargunan at Kodambakkam, claiming he would pledge the house and get him `30 lakh in cash“But, he gave him only Rs 16 lakh.

Following the same, Sargunan tried to ask him for the rest of the money. When Ramesh did not do so, Sargunan asked for the documents and returned Rs 16 lakh. It has been over two years and Ramesh had still not returned the documents or given the promised amount,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint, the Kodambakkam police registered a complaint.

Earlier, in 2017, techie Swathi’s father Santhana Gopalakrishnan had filed a complaint with the DGP’s office that the film made on his daughter’s murder incident, must not be allowed to release as the family’s consent had not been taken for the same.