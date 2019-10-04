History-sheeter arrested for cheating doctor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter who posed as a software engineer, has been arrested after he allegedly promised to buy a mobile phone from a man and later escaped with the instrument without paying.

Police said the victim Vigneshwaran, a doctor, recently advertised on a web-portal of selling his mobile phone for `90,000.

“A few days ago, he received a call from Hariprasad, who introduced himself as a software engineer and asked Vigneshwaran to come to a restaurant at Mogappair. Meanwhile, Hariprasad met another woman online and introduced himself as a PhD student and wanted her help to complete his research work and asked her also to come to the same restaurant,” said a police officer.

Later, the suspect took the mobile phone and said he would step outside to make a call to ensure it was working, the officer said. But, he did not return even after half an hour.Vigneshwaran filed a complaint with Ambattur police. Based on cctv footage, police arrested Hariprasad and found he had previous criminal cases.