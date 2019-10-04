‘Pay Rs 35 lakh to husband of accident victim’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after a woman died in a road accident near Guduvancherry, a motor accident claims tribunal has directed a private insurance company to pay Rs 35.42 lakh to her husband. R Sumathi, a tailor, was riding pillion with her husband on GST road on April 24, 2017, when a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit the vehicle. She succumbed to injuries.

C Ranganathan filed a petition before the tribunal. The couple have three children, all of them minors, and Sumathi was earning Rs 15,000 a month. In spite of several notices by the tribunal, the insurance company failed to appear and was set ex-parte. The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheshwari, considering the oral and documentary evidence, said the accident had been caused due to the rash and negligent driving by the lorry driver.

