Conscious clothing for all seasons

CHENNAI: Breezy fabrics, pastel palettes, and subtle embroidery never go out of trend. Designer Vrinda Agarwal’s Bansuri collection is an amalgamation of all the above. The designer is known for her work with Jaipur’s traditional handblock and screenprinting techniques. This line too will see printed motifs on scarves and dupattas. “From clothes to the bags we use for packaging, everything is zerowaste and plastic-free in our store. We have also started a conscious giving concept called The Spotless Dame. I’ve donated a machine to my tailor in Jaipur who trains underprivileged women.

They have come up with bamboo charcoal cloth pads. These are anti-microbial and will sustain 120 washes. This is our step towards promoting sustainability,” says Vrinda, who has five stores in the country. The collection, a melange of pastels with subtle beadwork, accentuates the details. The garments glide effortlessly from soft pinks to powder blues and sunny lemons.

The highlight is the well-crafted and easy-to-wear bottoms that not only complete the sophisticated appearance but also breathe an easy and effortless look. “We have something called the bottom bar in our shop. Whether you want pants with flairs, straight cuts or shararas, we can get it designed as per your taste. That apart, we have dresses, lehengas, palazzos, Afghani and Japanese cut pants,” shares Vrinda. The designer feels that her patrons in the city are moving towards an experimental culture.

“My next collection will be called Sargam. It will feature a medley of seven different combinations that can be paired in several ways. Considering the upcoming festive season, I’ve done some gota work as well. I want all my clothing lines to have a classic touch,” she says. The collection is priced from `1,200. The store is located at Bergamo Mall, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam.