Home Cities Chennai

Conscious clothing for all seasons

 Breezy fabrics, pastel palettes, and subtle embroidery never go out of trend. Designer Vrinda Agarwal’s Bansuri collection is an amalgamation of all the above.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Breezy fabrics, pastel palettes, and subtle embroidery never go out of trend. Designer Vrinda Agarwal’s Bansuri collection is an amalgamation of all the above. The designer is known for her work with Jaipur’s traditional handblock and screenprinting techniques. This line too will see printed motifs on scarves and dupattas. “From clothes to the bags we use for packaging, everything is zerowaste and plastic-free in our store. We have also started a conscious giving concept called The Spotless Dame. I’ve donated a machine to my tailor in Jaipur who trains underprivileged women.

Vrinda Agarwal

They have come up with bamboo charcoal cloth pads. These are anti-microbial and will sustain 120 washes. This is our step towards promoting sustainability,” says Vrinda, who has five stores in the country. The collection, a melange of pastels with subtle beadwork, accentuates the details. The garments glide effortlessly from soft pinks to powder blues and sunny lemons.

The highlight is the well-crafted and easy-to-wear bottoms that not only complete the sophisticated appearance but also breathe an easy and effortless look. “We have something called the bottom bar in our shop. Whether you want pants with flairs, straight cuts or shararas, we can get it designed as per your taste. That apart, we have dresses, lehengas, palazzos, Afghani and Japanese cut pants,” shares Vrinda. The designer feels that her patrons in the city are moving towards an experimental culture.

“My next collection will be called Sargam. It will feature a medley of seven different combinations that can be paired in several ways. Considering the upcoming festive season, I’ve done some gota work as well. I want all my clothing lines to have a classic touch,” she says. The collection is priced from `1,200. The store is located at Bergamo Mall, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp