Home Cities Chennai

Deconstructing decoupage

For the last one year, artist Prasanna Vandhana has been on a spree — sprucing up homes into transformative art spaces with one-of-a-kind utilitarian decoupage products

Published: 05th October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mini trunk boxes bear Moroccan tile patterns. Hexagonal earrings are painted with vibrant flowers and butterflies. Pencil boxes are wrapped with gingham patterns. Decoupage artist Prasanna Vadhana’s choice of materials and medium for the artwork will leave you wowed. While decoupage art has long been associated with glass bottles, this artist has gone a step further by experimenting with other objects and materials. Prasanna showcases her collection on her Instagram page, The Memoire Decor. She uses tin boxes, wood and faux leather as her medium of work.

“The decoupaged objects must have a utility value. They can’t be just showpieces. I select designs based on the objects. I’ve made trays, accessories, key chains, passport holders, coasters, coin pouches, photo frames, cardholders, plates, tissue boxes and bookmarks,” says Prasanna, a resident of Nungambakkam, who took to decoupage art last year, after attending a course offered by a parent at her daughter’s school. A teacher by profession, Prasanna pursues this as a part-time activity.

Prasanna Vadhana

“I learned most of the techniques from YouTube videos. Reverse decoupage is one such. With experience, you get a hang of what’s new and what sells in the market. Everybody wants variety. We have many artists working with glass bottles so I ruled out that medium in the beginning. One needs to channel the thought process creatively to stand out in the crowd,” shares the artist. Prasanna is currently on a quest to find and use different fabrics as decoupage material.

She selects themes keeping in mind the upcoming festive seasons. “Earrings are the most challenging to make. The smaller the size, the more difficult it gets to stick the decoupage material. Sometimes clients come up with interesting themes and I go by it to do something new. We’ve so far had only individual orders and no corporate gifting. I want to try the photo transfer technique with decoupage, where you get to design on your computer and transfer it to the medium,” she explains. The products are priced from `50 onwards and are shipped across India. For details, visit her Instagram page @TheMemoireDecor

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp