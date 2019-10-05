Home Cities Chennai

Get out of abusive relationships and lean on loved ones

Director-general of police, civil supplies, Pradeep Philip called on the sorry state of affairs about mental health.

CHENNAI: Ahead of World Mental Health Day observed on October 10, the Psychology department of Women’s Christian College in association with Nalam Psychological Counselling Centre and Psycafe, organised an awareness programme on suicide prevention, on the college premises, on Friday.

Dr Sangeetha Makesh, founder and director of Psycafe, began the session with a presentation on the topic, ‘Relationship Dissolution aka Break up: The Science and Art’. She spoke about the various stages of a romantic relationship and the physiological and psychological aspects of facing its termination, emphasising on topics such as abuse, abusers and coping. “Any kind of abuse in a relationship must not be tolerated, especially emotional abuse, where most of the times, the victim is unaware that he/she is being abused. Also, most people fear breaking up and thus stay in the relationship, but they must understand that breaking up is far better than being in an abusive relationship,” she said.  

Concurring, another panelist, Dr Hema Tharoor, senior consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Spectra Hospital said, “As many as 2.3 lakh people commit suicide in our country every year with the majority of the population in the age group between 18 and 39. This must change. Pick three people in your life you can reach out to if you are feeling very sad. If you reach out, there is a 100 per cent chance of survival. Also, if you are on the other side of the situation and feel somebody is depressed, talk to them.”

Director-general of police, civil supplies, Pradeep Philip called on the sorry state of affairs about mental health. “The world has been progressing in terms of physical health by letting mental health take the backseat. There is a need for institutions and discussions throughout the year on the topic, so that people can strengthen themselves from within. You can be your own psychiatrist,” he said.

Performing a daily de-stress routine can effectively counteract stress and anxiety, so that the results of stress do not build up and cause problems, suggested Pradeep.  At the end of the event, the gathering and dignitaries took an oath to promote awareness on mental health by overcoming the stigma associated with it.

