The Canis Canem world of Retro

These are dark days in videogames where the difficulty is almost imperceptible when the game begins.

By Anusha Ganapathi
CHENNAI : These are dark days in videogames where the difficulty is almost imperceptible when the game begins. But it surprises you only as much as the climax of an overused movie plot. These are the days of massive open world games, increased customisability, non-linear storylines. The result of this complexity is a frequent urge to  "return to a simpler time". Perhaps, that's why platformers haven't gone out of style. The nostalgia market is now a burgeoning trade in videogames — with throwbacks to obsolete consoles and abandonware.

Atari is selling nostalgia through revamped old consoles with a large collection of old games. Sega Genesis mini is a miniature version of its earlier console hosting several classics. It also appears that no one is yet tired of Mario Kart tour, which has released a simple version for the mobile. But it really isn't all that fun. In the dog-eat-dog world of old videogames, now is maybe a good time to redefine "Retro" — to ensure that the term does not lose its significance.

Not all retro has to be games played on uncomfortable wired controllers with paint peeling off the plastic. A lot has changed in gaming in the last decade, so the games that released in the early 2000s are more evocative of this re-defined retro. Take Rockstar's 'Bully' (or Canis Canem in the English version) for example. Apart from the obvious violence and often questionable plot dialogues — Bully's Bullworth Academy was revolutionary for its time.

The graphics made everything look like pixelated blobs of clay — but isn't that endearing? It has elements of the interactive and unique non-playable characters even then — where every prefect has the ability to taunt you, and every bully the ammunition to throw a punch. Characters treat you differently based on the game's justice system (do you punch them back? Do you throw too many stink bombs around?) The missions make the game seem like a GTA for High school, but there are details within gameplay, on adequate exploration show its depth more than your typical arcade games of yore.

This re-defined retro is downgrade in certain ways — much like watching Fantastic Beasts after 8 movies of Harry Potter. But it makes you appreciate the games we have now, while also being cheaper than investing in a brand-new old console!

