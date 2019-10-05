Voters list for local body elections released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday released the voters list for local body polls for all 200 wards. After releasing the list, Joint Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) R Lalitha said about 57 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the civic elections.

‘’A total of 5714 booths have been installed in 15 zones. People can verify names, addresses and other details in respective zones.”

Alandur’s ward 159 has 2921 voters, which is the lowest for a ward, while ward 137 in Kodambakkam has 54,801, the highest. Kancheepuram collector P Ponniah also released the draft voter list in the presence of representatives of parties. A statement from the district administration said,” There are 13 panchayat unions, 9 municipalities and 17 town panchayats in Kancheepuram district.