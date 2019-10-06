Avadi murder: Domestic help with history of over 20 cases arrested from Haridwar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 months after an elderly couple was found murdered in their Avadi home, police have arrested their domestic help and his wife. The couple was nabbed from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The suspects, Podilappu Suresh Kumar and Bhulakshmi, were traced down based on a tip-off. They were living there with their one-year-old son. A senior police officer said seven teams were formed to trace the suspects.

They got in touch with the Visakhapatnam police who said Suresh has 20 cases of murder, robbery and rape pending against him across Andhra Pradesh. The gruesome incident happened about a year ago, in November 2018, when Jegadeesan (68) and Vishalini (61), both retired from government press in Chennai were staying at a house in Avadi.

Twenty years ago, Jegadeesan separated from his first wife Sukumari (64), after he fell in love with Vishalini who was working in the same office. Jegadeesan and Sukumari has two sons - Priyesh Kumar (38) from Anna Nagar and Karthik (36) who lives in Nigeria. Investigation revealed that noting the couple did not have visitors Suresh Kumar joined as a housemaid and committed the crime.