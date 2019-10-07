Home Cities Chennai

Brothers pose as anti-corruption officers from Chennai, threaten government staff

The brothers were caught after they threatened a transport department official and demanded Rs 50,000 for 'not proceeding with a case against him.'

Published: 07th October 2019

corruption, bribe

For representational puposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police arrested on Sunday two brothers who allegedly threatened government staff and demanded money from them posing as officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

Police identified the duo as Janaradhanan (31) and Ashok Kumar (29). They were caught after they threatened a transport department official and demanded Rs 50,000 for ‘not proceeding with a case against him.’

Jai Baskar, RTO, Tiruvallur, received a call on Friday in which the caller claimed he was from DVAC in Chennai. He told the official they have received a complaint against him, said a police officer. The caller also said the ‘case’ was being investigated by him. He demanded the bribe to treat the case as closed.
Jai Baskar who doubted the caller’s identity, filed a complaint with Tiruvallur town police.

The caller had sent details of his bank account to the official so that the latter can deposit the money. The account was in the name of Janardhanan. During questioning, police found the two had allegedly indulged in similar crimes in the past and received money from two other RTOs. Investigation is on.

